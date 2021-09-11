Watch
Silver Alert issued for missing Austin resident

Texas Silver Alert
Posted at 8:56 PM, Sep 10, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Texas Silver Alert has been issued for missing Austin man.

The Austin Police Department is searching for 91-year-old Bobby Williams.

Williams is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment who has gray hair and blue eyes and weighs 300 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, khaki shorts, socks, tan shoes, and carrying a walking cane.

He was last seen driving a black over white, 2009 Jeep Wrangler with TX License Plate HTL7566.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact your local police department.

