Silver Alert issued for 71-year-old Bee County man with dementia, Parkinson's Disease

Courtesy photo
Posted at 12:17 PM, Dec 14, 2021
A Silver Alert was issued for Juan Jose Duenez, a 71-year-old Bee County man with early-onset dementia and Parkinson's Disease, among other medical conditions.

He is 5-10 with grey hair, brown eyes and weighs 184 lbs.

He was last seen leaving his home at 6:30 p.m. Monday, and the last known contact with Duenez was at 8:30 p.m. that day.

He was last seen wearing Wrangler blue jeans, a grey T-shirt, suspenders and glasses and drives a grey 2021 Chevrolet Colorado.

He is known to spend time in San Patricio county and southern Bee county. Anyone who sees Duenez or his vehicle is asked to call the Bee Co. Sheriff's Office at (361) 362-3221.

