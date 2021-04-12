Watch
Silver Alert: DPS searching for 78-year-old man

Courtesy photo.
The Texas Department of Safety is looking for 78-year-old Don Johnston.
Don Johnston
Posted at 12:50 PM, Apr 12, 2021
TEMPLE, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for a 78-year-old man last seen in the Temple area on Sunday.

Police say Don Johnston was last seen in the 1200 block of River Hills Court in Temple about 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say Johnson is 5-feet-6 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has brown eyes, grey hair, a full beard and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and tan golf shorts.

Johnston is said to be driving a gray 2004 Dodge Dakota truck with a license number of LRF7643. The passenger's side window is broken and covered with cardboard.

Lawmen say that Johnston has been diagnosed with cognitive impairment and believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information about this missing man, please call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

