Shooting on the freeway sends two to the hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were sent to the hospital after they were shot while riding in the backseat of a vehicle.

Police said the shooting happened just after 8 p.m. Monday along the freeway near S.P.I.D. and Weber Road.

Lt. Samantha Baldwin, with the Corpus Christi police department, said 911 dispatchers received a call of reports of a gun being fired out of a car along the freeway. Lt. Baldwin added the victims traveled to Everhart and Corona Drive and reported a man and a woman were shot in the backseat of a car.

Investigators said one bullet injured both victims. Police said the injuries are non-life threatening.

Lt. Baldwin reported that the suspects and the victims did not know each other.

No suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting.