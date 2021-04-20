Shooting in Aransas Pass is under investigation

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — A shooting took place at Aransas Pass late night of the 19th. Law enforcement is current investigating.

UPDATE:

Chief Eric Blanchard provided us with details.

Around 9:38 p.m officers were sent to Valero on 1307 Wheeler for a suspicious subject acting 'weird'.

Officers were called, and encountered the subject. There was some form of altercation that happened around the primary responding officer's vehicle.

The subject produced a firearm, shot at officers, and officers returned fire. The subject is now deceased.

Texas Rangers are also investigating. Subject is not from Aransas Pass. Officers have video footage recovered, plus body cam footage.

*Article will be updated as more information is made available