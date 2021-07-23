Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sheriff's office looking for woman wanted in forgery case

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy photo from Nueces County Sheriff's Office.
The Nueces County Sheriff's Office is looking for 53-year-old J'Lynn Jordan, who has an outstanding warrant for 12 counts of forgery of financial instrument on elderly.
J'Lynn Jordan
Posted at 4:08 PM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 17:08:18-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help as they seek the arrest of a 53-year-old woman who has an outstanding warrant on 12 counts of forgery of financial instrument on an elderly person.

Deputies are look for J'Lynn Jordan, who is approximately 5-feet-3 inches and 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Those with information about Jordan are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (361)888-TIPS (8477) or submit the information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=.

The information provided to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward.

You may also contact the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office at (361) 887-2239 or (361) 887-2219 after 5 pm.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education