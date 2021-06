SHERIFF'S OFFICE LOOKING FOR 38-YEAR-OLD MAN — The Nueces County Sheriff's Office needs your help searching for 38-year-old Ricardo Garcia.

The sheriff's office says Garcia is wanted for several charges including evading arrest and domestic assault.

He's described to be 5 foot 5, weighing about 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about where he may be, you can call anonymously to the county's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 361-888-8477.