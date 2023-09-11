Sexual assault causes possible threat to Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi campus community

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Code Blue security measures are underway at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi after the University Police received reports of a sexual assault that occurred on September 10.

According to campus police, a female resident was sexually assaulted by "a non-affiliated male subject at her residence on Sept. 10, 2023."

The female victim reported the sexual assault to the Corpus Christi Police Department while she was at a local hospital Sunday.

"The TAMU-CC University Police Department is in the process of attempting to identify the suspect, and the matter is under investigation by both agencies," stated TAMUCC officials.

TAMUCC campus police want to remind students to be aware of their surroundings at all times.

"Do not be alone with individuals you do not know," added officials.

Report suspicious behavior to the University Police Department at 361-825-4242.

