Sex education debate in Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Colby Wiltse, Executive Director for County Citizens Defending Freedom spoke at Wednesday's Nueces County Commissioners meeting.

Wiltse and other organizers expressed their concern with the project 'Rush' being taught to area youth.

"When you look into the curriculum a little bit further, it seems like making proud choices is essentially a manual for sexual activity and implies that many if not most teenagers are sexually active in our community," Wiltse said.

Wiltse would like for commissioners to bring back the agreement to the table.

"I am asking the court to reconsider project Rush being taught in public libraries to terminate the memorandum of understanding with Coastal Bend wellness and ultimately protect the hearts and minds of children from a curriculum like making proud choices," he added.

We reached out to Bill Hoelscher, CEO of the coastal bend wellness foundation and he tells us this about the curriculum.

"Project Rush is a sexual education project to try to reduce the number of STIs and teen pregnancies," Hoelscher said.

According to Hoelscher, this was already approved in the past.

"it was actually initiated under the Donald Trump presidency, the curriculum, what we're doing is actually a prescribed curriculum that was approved by that administration," he said.

Nancy Vera with the American Federation of Teachers was at Wednesday's meeting.

"When I heard that I was quite concerned, cause I have read the curriculum, as a matter, in fact, I have it here and I have studied it and what they were saying was nonsense," she said.

KRIS 6 News attempted to speak to the county citizens defending freedom but they told us they had no comments on the situation and that a press release would be sent out soon.

There is no word yet if county commissioners will re-examine the agreement with the Coastal Bend wellness foundation and the county.

