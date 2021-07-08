Sewage water pouring into Flour Bluff backyards

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Neighbors on Juniper Drive in Flour Bluff have been dealing with overflowing waste water into their yards during the recent deluge.

And this is not the first time.

They say every time the waste water systems become overwhelmed due to heavy rainfall, the overflow ends up in their backyards.

“We’ve called the city crew out here several times this year, trying to get the preventative maintenance crew to come out and take a look at the lines, the toilet paper in the yard, the toilet paper in the bird sanctuary behind me," says Flour Bluff resident Marcus Hazle. "You can see the clear difference in the water."

Neighbors say this brown water flows into wildlife sanctuaries behind their yards.

In a statement, city water officials say this is mainly storm water and the environmental impact will be minimal.

Residents like Phil Freeman have called the city and say they have responded, but they are looking for much more to be done.

"We appreciate the city crew coming out but we would like to get it elevated to the storm water department, the wastewater department, maybe even the city manager to where we get some relief from this," Freeman says. "Sympathy can only go so far."

The Corpus Christi Water Department says there are plans in place to improve the waste waster system capacity, but it will not completely stop the flooding issues.

