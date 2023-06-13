Severe weather and heat impacting people experiencing homelessness

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For many people, getting away from the dangerous heat isn't a problem. Unfortunately, that's not the case for people experiencing homelessness.

"Sugar melts; it's hot, too hot," said Jennifer Chabera.

Chabera has been enduring the summer-like weather in Corpus Christi with other homeless individuals.

"We're trying to stay hydrated; that's all we can do, and stay in the shade," she explained.

There are public cooling centers within the city. However, Chabera and other people within the unhoused population say they feel uncomfortable using those resources due to restrictions and a fear of being mistreated. So they choose to suffer and endure the elements.

The hot weather isn't the only issue they face, homeless individuals deal with severe weather year-round.

"Last time when the hurricane hit Corpus and all the power went out. I was just trying to stay covered and stay covered from the rain." said Chabera.

There are several groups and community members like Marilena Garza, who have compassion and try to help in any way they can.

"A lot of these people have underlying health conditions, and the heat really does impact that." Garza said.

Garza is the founder of the non-profit organization Free Store Corpus Christi, which helps people get a hold of essential items like food, clothing, and hygiene supplies. On Father's Day Garza is planning to hold an event for people in need at South Bluff Park. The event starts in the morning and will feature a family-style picnic and music. Free Store Corpus Christi volunteers will also hand out essential items.

As someone who also experienced homelessness in the past, Garza believes more needs to be done to help the less fortunate.

She said, "Things I would like to see here in Corpus Christi is a low barrier shelter, free showers, free restrooms and striking down some of these inhumane ordinances that the city has, like the Right of Way Ordinance and the Blucher Park Ordinance. They're unconstitutional cruel, and not a reflection of the city I love."

Meanwhile, Garza said there are plenty of ways community members can help the less fortunate. She said bringing snacks and water to distribute to people in need could make a difference. She said if people aren't comfortable giving money to a person experiencing homelessness, gift cards to a restaurant could be an alternative. That way, a person can eat and also keep cool in an establishment. Garza also said kind words and acknowledgment can also go a long way.