CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some planned closures along South Padre Island Drive could slow down your daily commute this week.

This is part of the ongoing ramp reversal project. Crews will close the westbound Kostoryz Road exit ramp as well as the eastbound Everhart exit ramp from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today through Friday.

Also watch for lane closures planned for access roads.

TXDOT reps warn of sporadic closures to Staples Street turnarounds.