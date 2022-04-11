Several schools delayed due to power outages

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High wind conditions have caused several power outages throughout the Coastal Bend area on Monday morning.

According to the AEP Texas map, there are several power outages from Calallen to North Padre Island.

Corpus Christi Independent School officials say Kaffie Middle School will be delayed until 10:30 a.m. School officials say they will inform families and keep them updated on any changes to the delayed schedule.

Officials say the power has been restored at Sanders Elementary, but school will begin at 8:50 a.m.

Webb Elementary will begin at 10:30 a.m. as AEP is still working to restore their power.

CCISD administration says all other schools will begin as regularly scheduled.