Several road closures across the city beginning this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week's street closures across the City of Corpus Christi will impact major roads as well as motorists and pedestrians.

City officials say street closures across the area may be due to construction, special event activities, or road maintenance. All road closures are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, or other circumstances.

"Work zone safety is a priority. Motorists are advised to slow down, follow posted speed limits, pay attention, watch out for workers, obey signs and flaggers, and allow additional travel time for delays," said city officials.

CITY STREET RECONSTRUCTION OR MAINTENANCE PROJECTS:

Ayers Street Pedestrian Improvement and Turn Lane – South Padre Island Drive (SPID) to Gollihar Road (Bond 2014)

During this phase, the following traffic changes and lane closures wil be enforced:

Northbound Ayers Street is closed at the Crosstown/SPID Interchange (frontage road) intersection. Thru traffic is encouraged to seek alternate routes to access businesses in the area.

Ayers Street is also reduced to one lane, one-way traffic from Gollihar Road to SPID (southbound direction only).

Johanna Street to Crosstown/SPID Interchange (Northbound) – The outside thru lane on Ayers Street is closed approaching the Crosstown/SPID interchange. This lane closure will continue through the underpass of SPID; this closure will not impact access to the eastbound frontage road of SPID.

Johanna Street to Crosstown/SPID Interchange (Southbound) - The left-turning lane and median openings are closed.

Crosstown/SPID Interchange & Ayers Street Intersection (Northbound) – Northbound Ayers Street is closed at the Crosstown/SPID Interchange intersection. Motorists must use alternate detour routes such as the SH 286 northbound frontage road, Gollihar Road, Kostoryz Road, or McArdle Road to access local businesses.

Crosstown/SPID Interchange to Gollihar Road – Ayers Street is reduced to one lane, one-way traffic flow in the southbound direction only. Access to all local businesses is provided.

Ayers Street and Gollihar Road Intersection – The outside thru lane on Ayers Street, in the southbound direction only, is closed approaching the Gollihar Road intersection.

SH 358 Frontage Road (Eastbound) – The shared thru left-turn lane is closed.

RTA bus stops on Ayers St. are closed from Gollihar Road to SPID. City officials say bus stops will remain open at the Port Ayers Transfer Station.

Brawner Parkway – Kostoryz Road to Carroll Lane (Bond 2018)

During Phase 1A of construction, Brawner Parkway (south of median) in the eastbound lane. The westbound lane will remain open for use during this first phase of construction.

Callicoatte Road – Interstate Highway 37 to Up River Road (Bond 2018)

During Phase 2 of construction, Reytec Construction Resources will implement a full closure of Callicoatte Road between the NB IH37 Frontage Road to Up River Road. There will also be a daily single-lane closure with flagger control along Up River Road from Callicoatte Road eastward. It is recommended that residents who live east of the intersection use the Violet Road exit, and residents who live west of the intersection use the Sharpsburg Road exit to access Up River Road.

Delgado Street – Salazar Street to Dead End (Residential Street Rebuild Program)

Delgado Street, between Salazar Street and the Dead End, is closed for reconstruction. The contractor will provide local access only to residents along Delgado Street.

Denver Avenue – Doddridge Street to Jackson Place (Residential Street Rebuild Program)

Denver Avenue, between Doddridge Street and Jackson Place, is closed for reconstruction. The contractor will provide local access only to residents along Denver Avenue.

Laguna Shores Road – South Padre Island Drive to Graham Road (Bond 2018)

Travel lanes are open, but temporary lane closures or traffic stoppages will be necessary as construction activities continue. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

Laguna Shores Road – Hustlin’ Hornet Drive to Caribbean Drive (Bond 2018)

Laguna Shores Road, between Hustlin’ Hornet Drive to Caribbean Drive, is closed for reconstruction. Motorists are advised to use Waldron Road as an alternative route for thru traffic. Access is provided within the closed roadway segments to residences and businesses within the work zone.

Laguna Shores Road – Mediterranean Drive to Wyndale Street (Bond 2018)

Travel lanes are open, but temporary lane closures or traffic stoppages will be necessary as construction activities continue. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

Leopard Street – Palm Drive to Nueces Bay Boulevard (Bond 2018)

Leopard Street is reduced to one lane, in each direction, along the eastbound lanes (south side) of Leopard Street between Nueces Bay Boulevard and Battlin’ Buc Boulevard. The intersection at Leopard Street and Nueces Bay Boulevard intersection is open to traffic. Additional temporary intersection closures will be implemented along the south side of Leopard Street as construction progresses.

Ocean Drive Rehabilitation Project – Airline Road to Louisiana Avenue

The east side of Ocean Drive (northbound lanes), between Airline Road and Louisiana Avenue, is reduced to one lane to allow completion of full-depth repairs. Access to properties within the work zone will be maintained at all times.

Park Road 22 Bridge and Channel – Whitecap Boulevard to Commodores Drive (SH 361)

During Spring Break 2022, travel lanes are reopened to reduce traffic congestion.

Staples Street – Baldwin Boulevard to Kostoryz Road (Bond 2018)

During Phase 1 of construction on Staples Street, between Baldwin Boulevard and Kostoryz Road, drivers and pedestrians should expect the following traffic changes:

The northbound lanes and center-turn lane (east side) of Staples Street, between Baldwin Boulevard and Kostoryz Road, will be closed for construction. Traffic will be shifted to the west side of Staples Street (southbound lanes) and reduced to one lane in each direction.

Traffic along northbound Staples Street will be shifted to the west side (southbound lanes) of the roadway approaching the Kostoryz Road intersection.

The inside left-turn lane will be closed along Kostoryz Road at the Staples Street intersection.

The intersection of Texas Avenue at Staples Street, on the east side, is closed to install storm water utilities.

Sidewalks will be closed on the east side of Staples Street, within the construction zone.

Swantner Drive – Indiana Avenue to Texan Trail (Bond 2018)

Swantner Drive is closed to thru traffic between Indiana Avenue and Deforrest Street and also between Texan Trail and McCall Street for reconstruction. Chamberlain Drive is also closed between Reid Drive and Swantner Drive. Access to local residents is provided.

CITY PERMITTED CLOSURES:

Commodores Drive – Park Road 22 to E Cabana Street (Rock Engineering)

Rock Engineering will be performing geotechnical core samples along Commodores Drive, between Compass Street and E Cabana Street. Motorists should expect Commodores Street to be reduced to one lane, in the westbound direction only, during daytime hours, city officials say.

Evans Road – Saratoga Boulevard to Acushnet Drive

Beginning Monday, March 14, 2022, a contractor for a private development will be performing utility installations and adjustments within City Right Of Way along Evans Road between Saratoga Boulevard and Acushnet Drive. According to city officials, this work will require a full closure beginning south of the second Charter Bank driveway to Acushnet Drive. The closure is estimated to last five days.

Navigation Boulevard – Old Brownsville Road to Bear Lane

Contractor for a private development will be performing utility installations and adjustments within City Right Of Way along Navigation Boulevard near the intersection of Old Brownsville Road. One lane of travel may be utilized by motorists for safety and construction.

Schatzell Street – North Chaparral Street to Water Street (Spectrum)

A Spectrum Contractor is performing utility installations along Schatzell Street, between Mesquite Street and Water Street. This work will require sidewalk repair and closures within the work zones, city officials say.

Staples Street – At S Padre Island Drive Intersection (AT&T)

An AT&T contractor is performing a small cell installation along Staples Street, near the intersection of S. Padre Island Drive (SPID), that will require a lane closure on the southbound travel lanes. An additional lane closure on SPID frontage road, for eastbound direction, is also required for this utility installation.

Staples Street – Barry Street and Carmel Parkway (Grace Paving)

A contractor for the City is constructing a new pedestrian crossing across Staples Street. Various lane closures for both directions of Staples Street are expected as construction progresses, and construction is estimated to last several weeks.

Starnberg Lake Drive – Rhone Lake Dive to Grand Lake Drive (Max Underground)

A contractor for the City will be making utility repairs to an existing storm water line. Proposed repairs are contained in an existing utility easement that runs through neighborhoods from Oso Parkway to a pond.

"During construction, Starnberg Lake Drive will be closed to through traffic. Residents have been advised of access point to reach their homes. Oso Parkway, between Rhone Lake Drive and Yorktown Boulevard, will also have shoulder closures during this construction period. Construction is estimated to last a couple of months," said city officials.

For more information on the latest street projects and road closures, visit the city's Public works website.