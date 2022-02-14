Several law enforcement agencies assist Robstown police with vehicle pursuit

BISHOP, Texas — Several local law enforcement agencies assisted Robstown police with a vehicle pursuit Monday afternoon.

According to the Bishop Police Department, around 1:14 p.m., they and the Nueces County Precinct 3 Constables Office responded to assist the Robstown Police Department with the pursuit as the driver headed toward Bishop on U.S. Highway 77.

Police decided to end the chase once the suspect neared Driscoll, due to the traffic and construction making the pursuit unsafe. However, police say the suspect continued to drive erratically on Hwy 77, where they eventually struck a vehicle while driving through Driscoll, and continue on toward Bishop.

Meanwhile, Bishop police had stop spikes placed on an intersection waiting to safely stop the suspect's vehicle, but before the driver could get to the intersection, their vehicle stalled on the highway and they fled on foot.

Bishop PD said an off-duty officer working traffic control in the area saw the suspect running on foot, and detained him until units arrived. The suspect was then taken back to the scene, was identified by pursuing officers, arrested and taken to jail by Robstown police.

The suspect faces multiple criminal charges, including Evading Arrest / Detention (Motor Vehicle) and Evading Arrest / Detention (Foot). Additional criminal charges are expected to be filed.

The vehicle the suspect struck in Driscoll caused minor injuries.

If you witnessed this incident or have any additional information regarding this case, you are asked to contact Robstown Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 361-387-3531.

