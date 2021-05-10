Several families celebrate Mother's Day at the park

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are several ways to honor mom on Mother’s Day which includes outdoor activities. Many families across our community decided to spend Mother’s Day at a local park.

Rather if it’s taking mom out for dinner, spoiling her with her favorite things to do, or both. Many folks decided to take advantage of our local parks.

Over at Labonte Park, our KRIS 6 camera found families enjoying the weather by flying some kites.

“I’m happy that we’re able to spend the time outside,” said Sandra Hill.

Not too far away sits West Guth Park where more families were spotted firing up the grill, playing games, which even gave the young ones things to do outdoors with some family fun.

“Yeah, it’s very important you know they have been stuck inside or in the backyard for so long that you know they actually got to meet friends,” said Hill and family member Elyssa Hirle.

Families say being able to spend this time together on this Mother's Day is great because this was something they couldn’t do last year in 2020 because of the ongoing pandemic.

“It feels amazing that we’re actually able to because I know nowadays people are worried about everything going on so it’s nice,” said Hirle.

Full a list of parks located in Corpus Christi, click here.