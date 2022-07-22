Local fundraiser being held for 7-year-old girl with cancer

If you’re heading south down SPID off Greenwood Dr. and take a look up, you’ll find a billboard for a fundraiser benefiting Aralynn Falcon, a 7-year-old girl who has a rare form of cancer called embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma.

The billboard space was donated to her and her family and has the fundraiser’s details.

The fundraiser takes place this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The family is offering a hamburger, chips, and a drink for $10 and the money is going towards Falcon’s cancer treatments, which she gets in Houston.

Her mother, Stephanie Juarez, said she works at Driscoll Children’s Hospital, where Aralynn is a patient.

Juarez said Aralynn is unable to go to school because of her treatments and sometimes she has to take time off to take her to Houston.

She said it means a lot to her for her co-workers to put on a fundraiser.

“It means everything, not for me not having to have that burden of how am I going to make this payment and them being there and having my back,” Juarez said.

Juarez said she is staying positive that her daughter will fight through the cancer.

The fundraiser is taking place at 4441 Ayers St. Corpus Christi.