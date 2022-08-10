Sen. Cruz talks new Harbor Bridge construction delay

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port Of Corpus Christi had a high-profile guest on Tuesday. Senator Ted Cruz was there to get a tour of the Port's growing operation.

Right now the Port is the largest exporter of crude oil in the nation.

The Republican also touched on a big issue impacting local residents - the halt of construction on a section of the new Harbor Bridge.

"Obviously we want to make sure the bridge that is constructed is safe. That's a critical priority everyone agrees with," said Cruz. "We also want to see the bridge actually be finished and completed because at the higher height it will enable much larger vessels to come in and out of the Port than is currently available.

He said he is hopeful that they resolve the safety issues quickly and get it fixed, and get it built.

