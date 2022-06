KRIS 6.1 through 6.6 will be off the air Tuesday beginning at approximately 8:30 a.m. to make emergency repairs at the transmitter site.

This will only affect the over-the-air signal, as well as Dish and DirecTV.

Cable service should not be affected.

Local newscasts and any updates will be available on KRIS 6 News streaming services, as well as KZTV Action 10 News.

KRIS will be back on the air as soon as possible.

We apologize for the inconvenience.