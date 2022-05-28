Security at graduations examined in wake of Uvalde school shooting.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday's mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde has students, parents, and school staff across the country asking questions about security.

It comes at a time when many schools are holding their graduation ceremonies.

The annual event draws thousands of people together in one place, presenting as a potential target for a mass shooter.

But London Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Judi Whitis believes the American Bank Center's security protocols will keep graduation-goers safe Friday night.

“We’ve had many events here, but with the metal detectors, the extra screening, heightened security — I’m confident we’ve picked the best spot for tonight,” she said.

London ISD chose the ABC to be the site for the high school graduation months ago, but coincidentally, the safety precautions taken there are providing comfort in the wake of the Uvalde shooting.

The victims of that shooting will be on the minds of Whitis and other school district leaders during tonight's ceremony, but the main focus will be on those receiving their diplomas.

"We’re all heartbroken as educators," she said. "We will make note of that, but it’s about celebrating London graduates — their accomplishments — and sending them on to bigger and better things.”

One London graduation-attendee, who graduated herself from Flour Bluff High School yesterday, believes tonight's ceremony will be a safe one.

But Isabella Rogoff fears it's only a matter of time until the next shooting.

“I’m confident that because this incident just happened that everyone is on extra high alert," she said. "But I’m not sure how long the vigilance will last.”