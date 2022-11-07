Secretary of State ensures voting systems are safe.

The U.S. Election Assistance Commission certifies all voting systems and software.

According to the Texas Secretary of State, voting machines are tested twice before each election. This includes a test open to the public and another immediately after elections.

Before a polling location opens for the first day of early voting and election day, the election officer overseeing the polling location must document the voting machines have not counted any voters or votes and inspect machines for possible tampering.

John Scott, the Texas Secretary of State, said within 72 hours of election night, each election office must conduct a partial manual count to ensure votes were counted accurately.

"This is essentially a mini audited election. Where election officials publicly hand count small sample of hand ballots typically around 1% to ensure the hand count matches the machine count," said Scott.

A new law passed last year requires all Texas voting machines to produce a paper trail by 2026.

Elections day is tomorrow and polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

