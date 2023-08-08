SEA District affected by power outages from damaged transformer

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Several businesses and organizations are without power after a transformer connected to the Selena Auditorium Convention Center blew out Monday night.

Officials with the Art Museum of South Texas said half of their building currently does not have power, but the other half is open and operating with admission half off their regular price of admission.

Work crews with the American Bank Center are waiting for a part to arrive in order to repair the damaged transformer.

Various businesses, organizations, and museums have their electrical power running from the Selena Auditorium's transformer, which has impacted day-to-day operations until the equipment is renovated.

Issues with an AEP Texas electrical transformer at the American Bank Center (ABC) are impacting the following facilities:



Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History, telephone number 361-826-4667

Art Museum of South Texas, telephone number 361-825-3500

Harbor Playhouse, telephone number 361-882-5500

The City and AEP are working to resolve the situation.

"If you are planning to attend any of these facilities, please contact them directly to get an update on their schedule or event cancellations," city officials said.

