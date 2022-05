A group of teenagers from Grace United Methodist Church in Calallen are helping out their community by renovating homes for those who need it.

Sea City Work Camp is a weeklong camp where teens help with renovating kitchens and bathrooms, putting on roofs, replacing windows and painting.

The camp’s Kathy Rios said Sea City has been helping for 30 years.

Some of the kids who have been through the camp have returned as camp leaders, is all part of their mission.