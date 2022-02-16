CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The regional round of the SCRIPPS Spelling Bee begins in a few weeks, and many Coastal Bend schools will be participating.

Just about every school has been hosting spelling bees the last few weeks, and it's intense, but also heartwarming.

Just take a look at the Woodlawn Elementary Spelling Bee.

SCRIPPS Spelling Bee: taking you inside a local competition

Fifth grader Roland Morales was the winner of the Woodlawn Spelling Bee.

The Regional SCRIPPS Spelling Bee is happening Saturday, March 26.

The SCRIPPS National Spelling Bee has their finals happening Thursday, June 2 and their semifinals on June 1 in our nation's capitol. It will be hosted by 'Reading Rainbow's' LeVar Burton, and can be watched on ION.