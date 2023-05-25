Schools in Robstown honor Uvalde victims

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Robstown Independent School District showed their continued support for the Uvalde community.

Students, teachers and staff at Lotspeich Leadership Academy gathered to form the number 21 to commemorate the one year anniversary of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The 21 represents the 19 students and two teachers that were killed in the attack.

Lotspeich Leadership Academy collaborated with Robstown Utility Systems to capture the photo. The Robstown Utility Systems provided the drone.

Students at San Pedro Fine Arts Academy also created a display to remember the innocent lives lost. In Rosalinda Lira's art class, students strung beads together and created a crafted personalized with a photo and a victim's story in mind.

Students hung the creations on a tree outside of the school, and had a moment of silence to reflect on the incident and honor the victims.

"As I was printing out the pictures, it was heartbreaking learning that some of the students wanted to be art teachers, two of them. And that's what I am," Lira said. "Some of our students, learning the backgrounds of some of those students, like how some like unicorns, the color purple, the color blue, softball players, football players. It was tough but nothing compared to what the community of Uvalde is going through."

Lira doesn't have children and she doesn't know anyone directly affected by the tragedy. But as an educator she said May 24, 2022 is a day she could never forget.

"I can't fathom what the family, what the communities in Uvalde are going through," she said. "But something that crossed my mind when it happened was, our kids and our students. It was just in shock mode, you know? Every time we came to school we made sure all of our doors were locked, that we were doing everything possible here in our campus to make sure our kids are safe."

The Robstown ISD has safety measures in place. There are specific entrances for visitors who have to be cleared before they enter. Visitors must also wear a form of identification provided by administration after they check in.

Lira also said staff is always alert and on the lookout for suspicious activity.

Students, like third grader Elliana Zapata, were knowledgeable about the Uvalde tragedy. She said her teachers help her feel safe.

She said she's happy to be in school, and hopes to share that happiness with the Uvalde community and anyone who lost their loved one during the elementary school attack.

"I would say whoever your kids are out there, they must be a good place in heaven," Elliana said.