School supply giveaway held by 4 the Youth nonprofit.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — To prepare for the start of the school year, the nonprofit '4 the Youth' held a school supplies giveaway Saturday at Hillcrest park.

Kids got a bag with folders, notebooks, pencils and a few other supplies.

They also had free haircuts, a bounce house, free food, and snow cones.

The nonprofit's founder David Thompson is from the Hillcrest community and tells us this is his second time doing the back-to-school event.

He said it's important to give back to his community.

"It's very important man, because I don't want to leave no kid out," Thompson said. "So even if I do run out, then I'm going to run to the store myself and go get more supplies because I don't want nobody to be left out."

Thompson tells us he's planning on doing a Halloween event, a turkey giveaway for Thanksgiving, and a toy giveaway for Christmas.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.