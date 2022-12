CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The "Mathletes" over at the School of Science and Technology Corpus Christi College Preparatory High School recently competed in the 9th annual Javelina Cup Mathematics Competition.

They walked away with 2nd place in the regional competition, and were excited to earn their place.

The competition took place on the campus of Texas A&M University-Kingsville.

