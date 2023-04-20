School districts continue to recover from pandemic learning loss

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — School-aged children across the nation are still battling with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic as they continue to experience setback in their learning progress.

According to the research journal, Nature Human Behaviour, students lost about 35% of a normal school year's worth of learning during 2019-2022.

Math and reading scores found the most decline from students, according to an authoritative national test. Nine-year-olds lost nearly two decades of progress in both subjects. Fourth and eighth graders also suffered from academic decline, mostly in math across 49 out of 50 states.

Although the peak of the pandemic may be behind us, the impact is still here.

Teachers at several school districts across the Corpus Christi area have come up with ways to help students get acclimated with learning while being back in the classroom.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.