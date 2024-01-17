School canceled for all West Oso Junior High School students for Wednesday Jan. 17

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — West Oso Junior High School will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 17 due to lack of water in the school building.

West Oso Independent School District announced the closure on its Facebook page Wednesday morning.

"Due to lack of water, school for all junior high students (including DAEP) will be canceled for today, Wednesday, January 17th, 2024," stated the social media post.

Updates will be provided through local media, school messenger, social media, and the district's websites.