Sales-tax weekend hopes to save people money for back-to-school supplies

Over the next three days, you can get basic school supplies, backpacks, clothing and uniforms, shoes, and many accessories under $100, and pay no sales tax.

Texas sales-tax holiday returns this weekend, and shoppers will also find special deals at many stores whose merchandise does not qualify for tax-free status.

Dobson is back-to-school shopping with her family and said events like this help her save as much as she can.

"We are going to take full advantage of everything," she said. "It means a lot because everything is so expensive now; the food — everything."

Jennifer Cerda went to La Palmera on a very specific mission.

"I came when the mall opened at 10," she said. "It's hard to find boy clothes."

La Palmera General Manager Amanda Sanchez said it's been a few years since the mall has had a back-to-school shopping experience without COVID-19 restrictions.

"So we are excited to see, you know, those people be able to come back, you know, and those kids get those brand-new shoes that they enjoy getting the first day of school," she said.

Sanchez said the mall is expecting more people to shop in person vs. online, due to the increase in shipping prices.

"They are not waiving that shipping because of the gas prices and such, and then you need it, you know, right now," she said. "And so some of those shipping times have gotten a little more extended than what they are used to a couple of years ago."

The sales tax holiday runs through Sunday.

Mall hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and then 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Select La Palmera stores are having extended hours for the three-day event:

Buckle will be open 8 a.m.-10 p.m. all weekend

will be open 8 a.m.-10 p.m. all weekend JC Penney will be open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday

will be open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday Macy's will be open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday

will be open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday Tilly's will be open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

will be open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday Zumiez will be open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

All other stores are expected to keep their regular hours.