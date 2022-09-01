'Saturday in the Park' festival coming to The Water's Edge Park this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi's Parks and Recreation Department and Bay Jammin' Series is gearing up for their 'Saturday in the Park' festival to kick off Labor Day weekend.

'Saturday in the Park' will include fun activities, weather permitting, from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 3.

Saturday's event will be held on the Great Lawn at The Water's Edge, located at 402 S. Shoreline Boulevard.

Admission to this weekend's festival is free. The event will include live band performances, food trucks, and a kid's zone.

KIDS ZONE:

3:00 pm – 8:00 pm.

CONCERT SCHEDULE:

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Another Level (funk, soul, rock)

6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. Los Arias (Tejano)

7:30 pm – 8:30 pm Cruise Control (rock, blues, jazz)

8:45 pm – 10:00 pm Triptonite (alternative rock, reggae, jam)

For more information, call 361-826-PLAY or visit www.ccparkandrec.com.

