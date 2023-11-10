Santa dashes his way to La Palmera Mall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is a true sign the holiday season is upon us.

On Thursday evening La Palmera Mall was packed, but it wasn't just shoppers that crowded the aisles. Families were on hand to get their first glimpse of Jolly Ol' Saint Nick.

Santa Claus arrived at the mall for his annual residency. He will hold court at center court of the mall from now until Dec. 24. Of course, that will begin his busiest night of the year.

For more on Santa and how you and your family can grab a photo with him, click here.

