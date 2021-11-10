Santa Arrives At La Palmera Mall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — La Palmera Mall welcomed a special visitor Tuesday night. A block party was held for Santa Claus' big arrival.

There was live music, along with face painting and arts and crafts. There was even a kids corner that featured a live reindeer, a petting zoo, pony rides, and magicians.

Santa will be at La Palmera mall from now until December 24th.

Santa's Schedule:

Nov. 9–Dec. 23

Monday–Saturday — 10 a.m.–9 p.m. Santa feeds his reindeer Mon–Sat 1:30–2 p.m. and again 4:30–5 p.m.

Sunday — 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Dec. 24 — 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

You can schedule an appointment or walk-in to see Santa. Click here to make a reservation.