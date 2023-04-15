SandFest artists face setbacks due to high tides

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — SandFest brings thousands to the beaches of Port Aransas. Thousands enjoy not only the beaches but also the sanded sculptors that artists from around the world build with their own hands.

But this year, many artists have been faced with the trouble of having to redo their work after a run-in with high tides on Thursday.

Amanda Bolduc flew in from Fort Myers to take place in SandFest.

She's one of several sculptors who fell behind.

"Before I knew it I was surrounded by water, our sculpture was being pulled out to sea so we were building barricades and trying to move sand just to try to protect what we have done for our pound-up," Bolduc said.

The semi-pro sculptors did not run through this problem because they began sculpting on Friday.

Leonard Gonzales from San Diego was one of the lucky ones.

"There really wasn’t any expectation from this, i was lucky because i am in the back row but the guys in the front row the masters, really got affected some of them have to stop working, and some are having to rebuild today,” Gonzalez said.

Now, sand sculptors can only adjust to the conditions and continue sculpting.

“You just kind of roll with the punches and whatever we are given we deal with it," Buldoc said.

