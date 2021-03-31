San Patricio County JP retiring after 18 years on bench

SINTON, Texas — A judge in Sinton is calling it a career after decades of making a difference in the community.

San Patricio County Justice of the Peace Yolanda Guerrero is retiring after 18 years on the bench and a total of 47 years of public service.

Born and raised in Sinton, Guerrero says she will miss the people she worked with but looks forward to spending time with her husband and family.

"It's been an amazing job," Guerrero said. "It's different every day and I absolutely enjoyed my job so much."

Guerrero says she now hopes to spend more time with her husband who recently retired and travel with her family.

Guerrero's chief deputy will be sworn in as the new justice of the peace tomorrow.

