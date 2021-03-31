Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

San Patricio County JP retiring after 18 years on bench

Retirement concludes 47 years of public service
items.[0].image.alt
KRIS file photo.
San Patricio County Justice of the Peace Yolanda Guerrero will retire after 18 years on the bench.
San Patricio County Justice of the Peace Yolanda Guerrero
Posted at 6:35 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 19:36:10-04

SINTON, Texas — A judge in Sinton is calling it a career after decades of making a difference in the community.

San Patricio County Justice of the Peace Yolanda Guerrero is retiring after 18 years on the bench and a total of 47 years of public service.

Born and raised in Sinton, Guerrero says she will miss the people she worked with but looks forward to spending time with her husband and family.

"It's been an amazing job," Guerrero said. "It's different every day and I absolutely enjoyed my job so much."

Guerrero says she now hopes to spend more time with her husband who recently retired and travel with her family.

Guerrero's chief deputy will be sworn in as the new justice of the peace tomorrow.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education