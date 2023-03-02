San Patricio County illegal dumping cleanup efforts

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — Experts say illegal dumping is an issue that's difficult to solve, but in San Patricio County several groups are coming together to try to alleviate the problem in the area, and surrounding communities.

On Saturday, March 4 residents of St. Paul will be able to drop-off large items meant to be discarded. It will start at 9 a.m. and will run through 3 p.m.

The event will be on a stretch of land between County Road 2323 and County Road 2331. County employees will help direct traffic.

Here are the requirements:

Must present St. Paul water supply bill

Acceptable items:

Tires (rims will not be accepted)

Large appliances

Furniture

Mattresses

Scrap wood/metal

Unacceptable items:

Brush or hazard waste including batteries, oil/gas and paint

Commercial waste

For more information you can call (361) 587-3500 Monday through Friday or click here for more.

