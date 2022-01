CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was check-in day at the San Patricio and Aransas County A&H Show at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds in Sinton.

4-H, FFCLA and FFA students spent Tuesday morning showcasing the pigs and poultry they've raised this year.

Animals were checked by experts, and examined for quality and growth.

Exhibitors then are given a score by the judges, setting them up for final competition later.

According to the judges, there were several great exhibitors today.