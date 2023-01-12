Watch Now
San Antonio woman pleads guilty for marijuana possession

KGUN9
Posted at 10:28 AM, Jan 12, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A San Antonio woman has plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute on Wednesday after Border Patrol discovered her trying to smuggle over 200 pounds of marijuana through a Falfurrias checkpoint, a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas.

On Sept. 11, 2022, 70-year-old Diana Vela was stopped after a K-9 alerted officials to her Ford Fusion sedan. When authorities requested permission to search her car, she reportedly stated that she had drugs in the trunk. 10 large vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana were found in the trunk of the Ford Fusion, weighing over 200 pounds and with an estimated street value of over $1 million.

According to the release, Vela will face sentencing on April 12 and faces up to 40 years in prison and a maximum fine of $1 million. She has been permitted to remain on bond until her sentencing.

