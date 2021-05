CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is now help available for veterans and their families that may be struggling to pay their rent or utilities.

The Salvation Army has grant money in hand to help.

It's not just for veterans it's also for their dependents and spouses.

The Salvation Army tries to give out about $2000 a month in rent money and $300 a month in utilities per veteran.

To find out if you qualify and for more information on the Veterans Rental Assistance program call 361-884-9497.