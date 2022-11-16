Salvation Army calls for bell ringers ahead of the holiday season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Salvation Army has been hard at work preparing for its Christmas programs for several months now.

As the Holiday season is rapidly approaching, the red kettles are starting to appear outside stores, and bell ringers are required.

"Angel Trees are being set up, and volunteers are needed to help ensure men, women, and children in need throughout our community experience the joys of Christmas," said organizers.

The Salvation Army is seeking volunteer bell ringers from November 14 to December 24, Mondays through Saturdays.

The annual Red Kettle Campaign is one of the Army’s main fundraisers of the year, and every dollar collected will support services and programs here in Corpus Christi. The Salvation Army feeds the hungry, shelters the homeless, offers emergency financial assistance, provides toys to children at Christmas, and does so much more for the community.

“We have implemented an online tool for volunteers to sign-up,” said Major Russel Czajkowski of The Salvation Army. “We are excited to continue to offer this for the 2022 season. Visit www.RegisterToRing.com and simply select the location, date, and time you would like to ring. You can split a shift with a friend or sign up as a group. Individuals, families, groups of friends or co-workers, and church groups are all welcome!”