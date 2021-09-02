Watch
Saharan dust heading to the Coastal Bend

NASA
PHOTO: A view of the Saharan dust cloud from the ISS, Photo Date: 6/21/2020
Saharan dust cloud
Posted at 5:49 PM, Sep 02, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Have you ever dreamed of going to northern Africa to visit the great Sahara desert? Don't worry, it's coming to you.

Another giant plume of Saharan dust is moving into the Coastal Bend.

Each year around this time, strong seasonal winds pick up tens of millions of tons of sand and dust from the Sahara and send it on a 5,000-mile journey to North America.

You've probably noticed a dusty layer on your vehicle and a hazy look to the sky.

The dust can also cause issues for people with respiratory problems.

