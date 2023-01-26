Safety and security personnel for area schools honored

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The security and safety personal from Education Service Center, Region 2 (ESC 2), were honored at a banquet on Wednesday night for their vital role in area schools. The event was hosted at the Omni Hotel in downtown Corpus Christi, according to a press release from ESC 2.

The nominees were selected by Region 2 superintendents for their commitment and dedication, specifically through challenges like the pandemic, compliance safety measures and school threats. The ESC 2 recognized 37 nominees from 23 South Texas school districts, the release stated.

"Our Education Service Center recognizes the value these individuals bring to their school communities," Esperanza Zendejas, the executive director of the Education Service Center said. "(We want) to show support (for) our personnel doing a tremendous job at ensuring the safety and security of students, staff and school districts within Region 2."

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.