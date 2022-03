According to a release by the City of Corpus Chrisit, The “Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront” is canceled this weekend due to forecasted inclement weather conditions.

“Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront” fitness classes will resume on Mar. 19 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. All events are free to the public.

To register for future classes, sign up online at www.cctexas.com/safefunfit [cctexas.com].