'Safe Fun Fit at the Bayfront' back this weekend with free fitness classes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department is back Saturday, March 5, kicking off the month with free fitness classes.

'Back to Basics Fitness', Yoga or Zumba will be offered in the week's "Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront" on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at The Water’s Edge Park.

All participants will receive a punch card to record each Saturday they attend. Organizers say once a punch card is complete; all attendees will be eligible for a prize.

Organizers say participants can be ages eight and older, also of all abilities and skill levels.

"This is a contemporary holistic fitness class involving functional movements. The goals and benefits of this class are to assist one improve mobility, stability, balance, mental health, and well-being, all while burning calories and strengthening muscles at the same time," said city officials in a release.

The CC Parks and Rec's partner, H-E-B, provide fruit and water for all participants. All participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mat and water, as appropriate, for their workout.

City officials say class sessions are limited to 30 participants.

Register Online for fitness classes at www.cctexas.com/safefunfit [cctexas.com].