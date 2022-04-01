Saddle up for Buc Days

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Buc Days is around the corner, so saddle up for live music and nights of fun.

On Friday, the Buccaneer Commission announced that Latin Grammy Award Winner, Elida Reyna, and Tejano music award winner, Lucky Joe, will be performing on the Buckin’ Marlin Stage on Cinco de Mayo.

The first day of the festival will be May 5, kicking off with ‘Dollar Night’, where all Stripes Carnival rides and the entrance fee will only be $1.

Luck Joe will perform at 7 p.m. on the main stage and Elida Reyna at 9 p.m.

In a release, organizers stated that the Treasure Island presented by Cheniere opens for the first time in the American Bank Center. The ' Island' is filled with a variety of vendors that offer a wide range of products.

Guest will have the chance to enjoy indoor fun—racing pigs, the petting zoo, pony rides, concession areas and more.

Buc Days offers many attractions, including rodeos, parades, carnival rides, BBQ competitions, and much more.

The event festival ends on May 15.

For more information click here.

