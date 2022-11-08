RTA offers free rides to Veterans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This Veterans Day The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority is offering a can't miss deal for those who have served.

On Friday November 11th they are offering free rides to area veterans and active service members.

RTA officials tell us almost 10% of their workforce are veterans. Veterans will have to show proof of service to take advantage of the deal.

The offer will be good in Corpus Christi, Robstown, and Port Aransas.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.