CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Tuesday the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority unveiled a new wrap for one of their buses.

It's promoting the CCRTA's new mobile app called "Go Pass."

The app will allow the users to buy bus passes, plan trips, and it'll even warn motorists of detours.

The app is available for both Apple and Android phones.

