ROUTE: Fallen Kingsville PD officer Sherman Benys being escorted home

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Kingsville city officials have announced that the body of fallen Kingsville police officer Sherman Benys will be transported home to Kingsville in the next hour or so.

Officer Benys will be escorted by multiple law enforcement agencies from the Medical Examners Officer in Corpus Christi to Kingsville's Turcotte Piper Mortuary.

They will go from I-37 to Calallen then South on 77 through Robstown and into Driscoll and Bishop. They will then turn on King Street and pass the Kingsville Police Department to 14th street until they reach Turcotte Piper Mortuary.

