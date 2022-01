CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rolls-Royce donated an F405 Spey jet engine to the Del Mar College Aviation Maintenance program to improve training opportunities for students.

The engine, is the same kind that are used in the T-45 Goshawk, which is used at NAS - Kingsville and NAS - Corpus Christi to train the next generation of Navy pilots.

The Chief if Naval Air Training from NAS - Corpus Christi was on hand for the donation.