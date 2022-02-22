Rodeo Corpus Christi concert series lineup announced

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rodeo Corpus Christi Concert Series has officially been released by the Buccaneer Commission on Tuesday, with four artists on tap from May 11 to May 14.

The Buc Commission made the announcement Tuesday morning during a Coffee with Johnny Philipello event, the President & CEO of Buc Days.

KRIS 6 News Presentation of the Buc Days Concert Lineup on Tuesday.

According to a release from the Buc Commission, each night will consist of two hours of Rodeo follow by a one-hour live concert inside the American Bank Center.

This year's lineup is as follows:

Wednesday, May 11, 7 p.m. Rodeo & Flo Rida



Thursday, May 12, 7 p.m. Rodeo & Bobby Pulido



Friday, May 13, 7 p.m. Rodeo & Clay Walker



Saturday, May 14, 7 p.m. Rodeo & Randy Rogers Band

Individual tickets for each night go on sale on March 1 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices will range from $20 - $55 and includes both the rodeo and concert.

Tickets are available for purchase at both BucDays.com and ticketmaster.com